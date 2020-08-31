Joliet Announces Labor Day Garbage Collection & Closures
Joliet City Hall/md
All garbage, recycling and yard waste pickup will be one day late the week of Monday, September 7, 2020 due to the Labor Day holiday. Normal collection will resume the week of September 14, 2020.
City Hall will be closed on Monday, September 7, 2020 in observation of Labor Day. The downtown parking decks will be free of charge and there will be no enforcement of the parking meters on this day.
Please contact the City of Joliet Information Desk at 815-724-4000 with questions.