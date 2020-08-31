      Breaking News
Everything You Want To Know About COVID-19

Joliet Announces Labor Day Garbage Collection & Closures

Aug 31, 2020 @ 12:54pm
Joliet City Hall/md

All garbage, recycling and yard waste pickup will be one day late the week of Monday, September 7, 2020 due to the Labor Day holiday. Normal collection will resume the week of September 14, 2020.

City Hall will be closed on Monday, September 7, 2020 in observation of Labor Day. The downtown parking decks will be free of charge and there will be no enforcement of the parking meters on this day.

Please contact the City of Joliet Information Desk at 815-724-4000 with questions.

Popular Posts
The WJOL Podcast
Don Ladas Memorial Baseball Tournament 2019
High School Football
IDPH Announces 828 New Coronavirus Cases on Wednesday
Tragic End For Teen Involved In Manhunt In Wilmington