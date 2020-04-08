Joliet Announces Special Council Meeting On NorthPoint in the Midst COVID-19 Outbreak
Say No To Northpoint sign/Erin Gallagher
The City of Joliet has announced a special city council meeting to consider a controversial vote. The City Council is expected will hold a special meeting on Monday, April 13th at 5:30pm to vote on the annexation of more than 12-hundred acres for the NorthPoint development. While public gatherings are restricted through April 30 and social distancing in place to combat COVID-19, those who wish to be heard may submit written comments or call in. But you must sign up to call in 24 hours prior to the public meeting.
Click here for complete details on how you can participate by phone on the upcoming special council meeting on Monday, April 13th, 2020.