      Weather Alert

Joliet Announces New Police Chief and Inspector General

Feb 15, 2022 @ 10:21pm
Joliet City Hall/md

The city of Joliet announced two new hires at their City Council meeting on Tuesday night. William Evans has been named as the new Chief of Police. Evans had previously worked with the Cook County Sheriff’s Office for over two decades. The Joliet City Manager also announced the law offices of Sean Connolly to be the Inspector General. Connolly served in the army for 20 years and is currently a United States reservist where he serves as commander. He was a former Assistant State’s Attorney in Cook County.

Popular Posts
Illinois State Police Announce Arrest for Expressway Shutdown
Lockport District High School Students Segregated For Not Wearing A Mask
MICKY DOLENZ CELEBRATES THE MONKEES
Lockport High School Announces Updated COVID-19 Mitigations
Barricaded Suspect in Channahon Taken Into Custody
Connect With Us Listen To Us On