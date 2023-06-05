Joliet Announces Public Survey To Finalize Design For City Square

The City of Joliet is excited to announce a public survey that will help finalize the design for City Square! City Square will bring a vibrant gathering place to Downtown Joliet. Located across from the Rialto Square Theater, at the corner of Clinton and Chicago Streets, City Square is uniquely positioned to take advantage of regional destinations and to build upon the historical significance of U.S. Route 66.

The public survey link is available on our website: Joliet.gov/CitySquare, where you can also find more information about the City Square project.

The survey asks for public opinion on potential City Square design elements, including community identifiers, pavers, benches and specialty lighting. The survey also presents architectural theme options, which are shown here, and options for the family gathering area.

Mayor Terry D’Arcy noted: “The design has come a long way since last summer. I am excited to see this project get closer to the finish line. We are hoping to receive even more targeted feedback”

The survey will only take 10-15 minutes to complete. The public survey will remain open through Friday, June 9. If you have any questions, please email the project team at [email protected].