Joliet Announces Storm Debris Pickup
Tree damage from yesterday’s storm was extensive and has impacted all neighborhoods of Joliet. The Roadways Division currently reports that about a half-dozen streets around town are blocked by large trees wrapped in power lines. These require special attention and contractors are mobilizing to safely remove these trees.
Roadways will begin going street-by-street starting today, Tuesday, August 11 cleaning up debris from city parkway trees. Crews are not picking up private property debris. Residents who have experienced storm damage to their personal property should work with their homeowners insurance provider for instruction or contact a private contractor. Any downed power lines across private property should be reported to ComEd: 1-800-334-7661.