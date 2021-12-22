Joliet Approves Expanded Annexation for NorthPoint

The Joliet City Council approved expanded annexation of the NorthPoint project. The Council voted 6-2 to expand the annexation of the project to 2,300 acres. Voting in favor of the project were Joe Clement, Larry Hug, Terry Morris, Pat Mudron, Jan Quillman and Sherri Readon. Voting against the project were Bettye Gavin and Cesar Guerero. The three hour meeting saw a majority of the public comment speak against the project. The lack of a traffic study and environmental impact study were cited as reasons to vote against the project.