Joliet Approves Extended Commercial Truck Enforcement Efforts

The City of Joliet is increasing efforts to monitor and enforce commercial motor vehicle regulations by expanding the Joliet Police Department’s truck enforcement efforts to include evenings and weekends. Enforcement efforts will begin immediately.

The Joliet Police traffic unit currently has three full-time patrol officers who monitor overweight/oversize violations for trucks that travel through Joliet. All officers with this unit are certified with the Illinois Truck Enforcement Association and issue overweight/oversize citations on a daily basis. The truck enforcement patrol began in August 2017 and in only 14 months has written citations totaling over $2.2 million in bond. It is anticipated that the City will expand the Joliet Police traffic unit with more truck enforcement officers in the near future. The Joliet Police truck enforcement patrol are able to enforce regulations throughout Joliet because the City Council

have defined and passed strict truck ordinances that come with hefty fines for violators. Operation of a vehicle over the maximum weight on specified roadways range from $500 for an ordinance violations to upwards of $30,000 for state violations. The City Council also passed a strict road blockage ordinance for trucks.

Drivers of commercial vehicles are encouraged to use the City’s online overweight/oversize permitting process This permit system allows drivers to plot a safe route, pay fees, and download the necessary permits quickly and easily. That can be found at cityofjoliet.info.