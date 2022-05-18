      Weather Alert

Joliet Approves Further NorthPoint Developments

May 18, 2022 @ 1:44pm
Stop NorthPoint LLC, courtesy John Kieken

On Tuesday night, the Joliet City Council approved plans for NorthPoint to begin development on their planned 2,000+ acre industrial park. The council voted 7-1 to approve NorthPoint’s plans to start construction on the first 532 acres. Cesar Guerrero was the only member of the council to vote against the project. NorthPoint would like to begin construction in the summer but it’s unknown if they will be able to do that. CenterPoint had filed a lawsuit to try and stop the Tuesday vote from happening but the request for a Temporary Restraining Order was denied. It’s believed that further legal action could be coming against the project but it is unknown when such an action could be filed.

Popular Posts
Local Man needs Life Saving Bone Marrow
Car Slams into house in Joliet
Joliet Police Arrest Three Individuals Connected to Multi-Year Narcotics Investigation
Crest Hill Senior Citizen Identified Following Hostage Situation at Romeoville Bank
Famed Actor Fred Ward Dies
Connect With Us Listen To Us On