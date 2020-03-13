Joliet Area Community Hospice Issues Statement Regarding Covid-19
Joliet Community Hospice has issued the following statement regarding their facility and procedures regarding Covid-19:
As our communities address and manage the COVID-19 risk, please know that Joliet Area Community Hospice continues to provide hospice care, palliative care and bereavement services at the Hospice Home, at patient residences or in care facilities.
We are following all safety and health guidelines put out by the Center for Disease Control (CDC) and the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) on how to handle this concern within hospice organizations.
Should you or a loved one need palliative or hospice care, we continue to admit new patients during this time. If you or a family member have any questions or concerns, please contact a member of your hospice care team or me at 815.740.4104.
VISITORS:
For the safety of all, we have instituted CDC’s Travel Guidelines (Levels 2 & 3) screening for all visitors and volunteers entering the Hospice Home. Visitors are welcome at the in-patient unit provided they meet the criteria that limits risks to their loved ones and others.
BEREAVEMENT PROGRAMS:
Our Bereavement Services team is continuing to offer individual and small group support groups. Larger group programs will be available via Live Streaming on the Internet. If you are registered for one of these programs, you will be notified of this option. If you are sick with any symptoms including cough, sneezing or fever, please stay home, get well and attend a session at a later date.
EVENTS:
As requested by Governor Pritzker, we are postponing all large events scheduled for March and April. This includes our Welcome Home Vietnam Veterans event which was scheduled for March 21, our Volunteer Appreciation Event scheduled for April 14 and Annual Dinner, scheduled for April 20. It is our top priority to keep our patients, families, staff and guests of our events safe. New dates have not yet been finalized for these events.
VOLUNTEERS:
Volunteers are asked to continue to support our organization as scheduled. The only change is for those working in nursing homes and care facilities where visitors have been restricted. Volunteers are welcome in the Hospice Home and administrative offices provided they have followed our visitor screening procedures.
We will continue to monitor all situations and will update as needed. Please be healthy and safe.
Mary K. Sheehan, CEO
Joliet Area Community Hospice