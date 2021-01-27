Joliet Area Community Hospice Opens New Addition
Solace room/Joliet Community Hospice
The new addition at Joliet Area Community Hospice is complete and will open to serve patients and families as soon as state licensing approval is received. This project is phase one of a two-part project to expand the organization’s facility at 250 Water Stone Circle in Joliet. The goal is to create a 20-bed facility that provides great functionality for patients, families and staff in a warm and peaceful setting.
Phase one is a 9,000 square foot addition on the north end of the existing Hospice Home. It includes 12 all-new patient suites that are built for comfort for both patients and families. Highlights include:
Large suites with beautiful décor and natural lighting
Over-sized patient beds and state-of-the-art medical equipment
Pullout beds for overnight visitors
Electronic communications system, TVs and refrigerators in every suite
Each room has French doors which open to a private patio. The doors are wide enough that the patient can go outside from the comfort of his or her bed. The new addition includes staff stations just outside the patient suites for maximum connection between patient and staff. An inviting and peaceful Solace Room offers space for quiet moments. When COVID precautions are
lifted, this space will be available for small memorial services. Once the new addition opens, construction will begin on phase two—the renovation of the existing Hospice Home. Built in 2004 as the first free-standing hospice facility in Illinois, the Hospice Home has served thousands of families. As part of this renovation, all suites will be renovated to include all new furniture, French doors and patios. Family-focused spaces will be added including:
A multi-family living room and dining room where families can gather.
A private dining room and kitchen where families can prepare and enjoy a special meal if they
choose.
A renovated lobby
A business center for families’ use.
All construction is expected to be completed by early summer. During phase two construction, visitors will enter the facility in a temporary lobby in the new addition. Orange signs direct visitors to a parking lot on the east side of the facility.
Current COVID protocol allows two visitors per patient at one time. All visitors are screened before entry and masks are required. This $8.3 million project was funded through the Remembering from the Heart Capital Campaign which began in 2017. A limited number of naming rights are still available for gifts between $5,000–$50,000.