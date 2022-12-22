Joliet Area Historical Museum Seeks Artifacts From Joliet Arsenal

Joliet Arsenal, Courtesy of the Joliet Area Historical Museum

The Joliet Arsenal Development Authority is partnering with the Joliet Historical Museum on a permanent museum display on the history and redevelopment of the Joliet Arsenal. If you worked there or know someone who did, you may have something of historical value. Greg Peerbolte, Chief Executive Officer of the Joliet Historical Museum says they already have things like spent shells and even an employee handbook.

This display will include the history from when the army started in the 1940’s and while in operations through the point of closure.

Focus will also be on the redevelopment in particular the Midewin Tallgrass Prairie, Abraham Lincoln Veterans Cemetery, Will County Landfill, CenterPoint Inland Port and also the current active use by the U.S. Army.

The Joliet Arsenal Development Authority is also working will all the parties to create a documentary video on the history and redevelopment of the Joliet Arsenal. Parts of this video will be used for the museum display and will also be used for promotional and tourism.

The exhibit is being constructed and should be open in the Spring of next year.

If you have an artifact call for an appointment at 815 723-5201 or email Kate Lowry

[email protected]