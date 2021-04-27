Joliet Area Hospice Gets A New Name
Lightways formerly Joliet Area Hospice
A name chance for the Joliet Area Community Hospice it will be now named Lightways Hospital and Serious Illness Care.
Founded in 1982 as Joliet Area Community Hospice, has expanded to include 11 counties in Illinois. Lightways Hospice and Serious Illness Care is an independent, nonprofit healthcare provider. With 200 employees Lightways offers four care specialties serious illness care, hospice care and grief support for adults and a pediatric program for children who have medically complex, chronic or life-limiting illnesses at no cost.
Their motto is “No matter how dark the night, how sad and scary the time feels, we will always be there to provide a sense of guidance, a moment of comfort, and the powerful positivity of light.”
Director of Development and Communications Eileen Hooks Guiterrez spoke with WJOL’s Scott Slocum on the name change. Click here