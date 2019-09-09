Joliet Area Zonta Club 4th Annual Festival of Culture
photo provided by Zonta Club
Join the Joliet Area Zonta Club as we celebrate diversity in our community and around the world. Various vendors will provide food and drink so that guests can sample delicacies from around the globe from restaurants right here in town. Tickets are $25.00 and can be obtained from Festival Chairs Karen Pastell or Beth Colvin. Karen can be reached at (815) 981-2751 and Beth can be reached at (815) 386-7022. The Festival will be held Monday, September 23, 2019 at the Jacob Henry Mansion Victorian Ballroom.
Vendors will provide food samples from countries such as Ireland, Poland, Italy, and Korea among others. Dessert will be “Nothing Bundt Cake” – a popular cake shop in Shorewood providing sweet treats to round off the evening. Participating vendors are Moe Joe’s, Al’s Steakhouse, Mama Onesta’s, K Ribs BBW, Great American Bagel/The Unforgettable Chef (Tom Grotovsky), JJC Epicurean Club, Supermercado, and Nothing Bundt Cake.
Club President Helen Hester Ross says, “We are so excited to host the 4th Annual Festival of Culture here in Joliet. Each year it’s so wonderful to see our community come together to support Zonta’s mission to impact the lives of women and girls and their families. We are grateful to partner with local eateries to make this food festival a success.”
Club members are business and professional women from the area. Membership is open year-round. Zonta International will celebrate its centennial anniversary on November 8, 2019, with celebrations throughout the year, culminating in the 2020 International Convention in Chicago, IL.
For further information, see www.jolietzonta.com or contact Beth Colvin at (815) 386-7022 or Karen Pastell at (815) 981-2751 for tickets or advertising and sponsorship opportunities.