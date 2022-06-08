Joliet Police: Man Arrested for Having Defaced Handgun Inside Pharmacy

A 19-year-old Joliet man has been arrested after allegedly walking around a pharmacy with a defaced firearm. On Tuesday night, Joliet police were called to the CVS Pharmacy at 3200 Caton Farm Road for a report of a man with a gun. Officers were given a description of a person that had been seen inside the store. A man matching the description was later seen placing something in the landscaping near the entrance to the store. Officers identified the man as Lucio Gomez and detained him as the landscaping was searched. Officers then recovered a loaded .380 caliber handgun with the serial number on the weapon having been defaced.
Lucio Gomez was with Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, No FOID, and Defacing Identification Mark of Firearm.