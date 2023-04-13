Joliet Brothers Arrested After Smashing Up a Housing Authority Apartment

Two Joliet brothers have been arrested after they allegedly broke into a Joliet apartment, smashed up the residence and attempted to fight the male inside. Kenneth and Thomas Love were arrested in connection with the Monday morning incident.

It was at 2:22 AM on Monday, April 12, that Joliet Police were called to a Joliet Housing Authority apartment at 415 North Bluff Street for a report of a disturbance. After arriving Joliet Police learned that 34-year-old Kenneth Love and 36-year-old Thomas Love had arrived at the apartment and shattered five of the unit’s windows using bricks.

A 36-year-old male and 34-year-old female were inside the apartment at the time of the incident. Joliet Police tell WJOL that the brothers entered the apartment by damaging the front door and attempted to fight the male victim, however, he was able to escape the apartment.

The male victim was transported to Ascension St Joseph Medical Center for treatment of injuries sustained while jumping out of a window to flee the attack. The female victim was uninjured. The Love brothers were placed into custody two hours later without incident after officers located them in the 500 block of Bluff Street.

Kenneth and Thomas Love have been charged with Criminal Trespass to State Supported Property, Criminal Damage to State Supported Property, and Assault.