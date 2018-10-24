Joliet Businessman And Friend Of WJOL Dies Suddenly

Obituary from Fred C. Dames funeral home.

Jeffrey A. Thompson, age 62, passed away from natural causes on Saturday, October 20, 2018. He was born on November 11, 1955, the son of Arthur and Marilyn (Smith) Thompson. He is survived by his loving wife of 30 years, Nancy, his children, Mary Thompson (Zak Kassing) of Chicago and John (Molly) Thompson of New Orleans, as well as Marilyn (his mother), siblings Marianne (Joe) Haake and David (Carla) Thompson, and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded by his father, Arthur Thompson, and his brother, Chris Thompson.

Jeff was a graduate of St. Paul the Apostle Grade School, Joliet Catholic High School, Bradley University, and obtained his MBA from Loyola University. He worked for Aetna Casualty & Surety in Chicago for seven years in their Bond and Commercial Underwriting Departments and then joined an agency in Naperville. After eleven years of specializing in commercial insurance and bonds, Jeff bought the Cornolo Agency in Lockport. In 2005 Jeff moved the agency to Joliet and formed Northern Insurance Service, Ltd. This agency is now part of a network of agencies located in the Chicagoland Area.

Jeff was a lifelong resident of Joliet, and an active member of the Joliet Region Chamber of Commerce, Exchange Club, and served on the board at Joliet Catholic Academy. Jeff demonstrated a strong commitment to his community and worked hard to help those around him.

Jeff will be remembered for his love for family and his zest for life. He loved classic cars, cross-country skiing, and hunting with his dogs. He never missed the chance to tell a good story and was always up for the next adventure. He set lofty goals and was admired for his work ethic as he achieved them. He was a wonderful husband, father, son, brother, and most of all a loyal friend.

The visitation will be held on Friday, October 26, 2018, at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church, 18 Woodlawn Avenue, Joliet from 9:00 a.m. until the Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated at 1:00 p.m. Burial will be held privately by the family. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Little Friends, Inc in Naperville, IL, and Guardian Angel Community Services in Joliet, IL. For more information please call (815) 741-5500 or you may visit his Memorial Tribute at www.fredcdames.com