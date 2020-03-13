Joliet Catholic Academy School Closure Announcement
Joliet Catholic Academy has announced that it will proceed with a plan for e-learning effective immediately. School and all extra-curriculars, including spring sports and the spring musical, are suspended as of 3:00 p.m. today for a minimum of two weeks (until Monday, March 30). At this time, they have not determined how long this closure will last. They have stated that they are in close communication with the Diocese of Joliet, the Joliet Franciscan Sisters, Order of Carmelites, Centers of Disease Control and Prevention, the Illinois Department of Public Health, and other agencies managing the public health response to COVID-19. An announcement will be made when they have determined a date to reopen Joliet Catholic Academy.
Please know that JCA continues to be free from suspected or confirmed cases of COVID-19 (coronavirus). Extra cleaning of all facilities will take place while school is not in session. During this closure period, Joliet Catholic Academy students will be asked to complete academic work through electronic learning (“e-learning”) or alternative learning. They will be communicating directly with students and parents on how e-learning will take place. Please know that this difficult decision has not been taken lightly. They will continue to evaluate developments and provide further updates and guidance via JCA’s website www.jca-online.org, JCA e-mail, and JCA social media channels.