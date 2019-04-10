Joliet Catholic Academy to Host Athletic and Activity Summer Camps for Ages 4-14

Each summer Joliet Catholic Academy welcomes over 900 grade school students to the home of the Angels and Hilltoppers. JCA offers 21 different camps to accommodate campers’ individual interests via Academic, Athletic, Activity, and Fine Art Camps. Our accomplished teachers and coaches enjoy working with campers so they can have fun, learn something new, and improve their skills.

Camps are available to those of all ages, ranging from four-years-old all the way up to incoming freshmen.

See below to view the complete listing of JCA’s 2019 Summer Camps. Both mail-in and secure online registration options are available.

To register online or view printable mail-in registration visit www.jca-online.org/ summercamps

Joliet Catholic Academy is a Roman Catholic college preparatory high school for boys and girls co-sponsored by the Joliet Sisters of St. Francis of Mary Immaculate and the Carmelites of the Most Pure Heart of Mary. With an enrollment nearly 700 and a student-teacher ratio of 13:1, personal and individualized academic attention is given to each student.

JCA athletic programs and activities are second to none, with a private school state record 32 State/National Championships. During the 2018-2019 school year the Hilltoppers and Angels have captured state championships in football, dance, and an individual state title in wrestling. Volleyball and boys and girls cross-country also both qualified for the IHSA State Finals. Currently, JCA has over 23,000 alumni in the United States and abroad.

Contact JCA Director of Admissions Ryan Quigley at: rquigley@jca-online.org or 815.741.0500 with any questions.