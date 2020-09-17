Joliet Catholic Academy to Host Practice High School Placement Test
On Monday, October 12, 2020 from 8:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. Joliet Catholic Academy will host a free Practice High School Placement Test (HSPT) for current area 8th graders.
The Practice HSPT will give 8th graders the opportunity to become familiar with the exam. The Practice HSPT is not mandatory, but prospective students must take the December 5 Entrance Exam at JCA to be eligible for merit-based scholarships including the Franciscan/Carmelite Top Scorer Scholarships and the JCA Heritage Award. These merit-based scholarships range from $500 to $5,000 off tuition. The High School Placement Test (HSPT) is an admission test given to eighth graders who are seeking entrance into specific Catholic high schools. Schools make admissions decisions, place applicants, and determine scholarship awards based on the exam results.
Students will need to bring two #2 pencils. Calculators are not allowed. Students must wear a mask and social distancing guidelines will be followed. There is no charge for students to take the Practice HSPT at JCA, but registration is required. The deadline to register is Thursday, October 8. Students must register in advance online at https://www.jca-online.org/practicetest/. All students attending will also receive a free JCA t-shirt.
More information for all merit-based and financial need scholarships offered at Joliet Catholic Academy can be found at https://www.jca-online.org/admissions/financialaid/.
Interested families can contact JCA Director of Admissions and Communications Mr. Ryan Quigley ’03 at [email protected] or 815.741.0500 with further questions.