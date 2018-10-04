Joliet Catholic and Providence Joining New Conference For Football in 2019
By Evan Bredeson
|
Oct 4, 2018 @ 2:32 PM
Left Photo: Joliet Catholic Academy's Joe Benson (5) squeezes the ball by Morris' Brandon Valentine in the second quarter of the IHSA Class 5A championship game, Saturday, Nov. 27, 2004, at the University of Illinois in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Stephen Haas) Right Photo: Providence Catholic's Richie Warfield (47) crosses the goal line after a 44-yard run during the fourth quarter of the IHSA Class 7A high school championship football game against Cary-Grove, Saturday, Nov. 29, 2014, at Memorial Stadium in Champaign, Ill. Providence Catholic defeated Cary-Grove 31-28. (AP Photo/Bradley Leeb)

The makeup of high school football in Will County will be getting a new look next year. The East Suburban Catholic Conference and the Chicago Catholic League have announced that they will merge for football in the 2019 season. The merger was passed unanimously by principals from both conferences. No decision has been in regards to how the 24 teams in the new super league will be divided. Joliet Catholic is currently part of the ESCC and Providence Catholic is part of the Chicago Catholic League. The two schools have not been in the same conference for football since 2002 when both were members of the Catholic Metro Red.

East Suburban Catholic
Joliet Catholic
Benet
Carmel
Marian Catholic
Marian Central
Marist
Nazareth
Notre Dame
St. Patrick
St. Viator

Chicago Catholic League
Providence
Brother Rice
De La Salle
DePaul
Fenwick
Leo
Loyola
Marmion
Montini
Mount Carmel
St. Ignatius
St. Laurence
St. Joseph
St. Rita

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Troy Band & Choir Students Chosen for ILMEA Junior Music Festival Illinois Sees Huge Jump In Medical Marijuana Card Requests Mother Sets Up Go Fund Me Page For Son New Lease With the City Brings New Staff To The Joliet Slammers Channahon Woman’s Squirrel Photo Wins September Portion of Forest Preserve Contest Construction Begins at I-55 and Weber Road Thursday, October 4th
Comments