Joliet Catholic and Providence Joining New Conference For Football in 2019

The makeup of high school football in Will County will be getting a new look next year. The East Suburban Catholic Conference and the Chicago Catholic League have announced that they will merge for football in the 2019 season. The merger was passed unanimously by principals from both conferences. No decision has been in regards to how the 24 teams in the new super league will be divided. Joliet Catholic is currently part of the ESCC and Providence Catholic is part of the Chicago Catholic League. The two schools have not been in the same conference for football since 2002 when both were members of the Catholic Metro Red.
East Suburban Catholic
Joliet Catholic
Benet
Carmel
Marian Catholic
Marian Central
Marist
Nazareth
Notre Dame
St. Patrick
St. Viator
Chicago Catholic League
Providence
Brother Rice
De La Salle
DePaul
Fenwick
Leo
Loyola
Marmion
Montini
Mount Carmel
St. Ignatius
St. Laurence
St. Joseph
St. Rita