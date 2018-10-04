Joliet Catholic and Providence Joining New Conference For Football in 2019

Left Photo: Joliet Catholic Academy's Joe Benson (5) squeezes the ball by Morris' Brandon Valentine in the second quarter of the IHSA Class 5A championship game, Saturday, Nov. 27, 2004, at the University of Illinois in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Stephen Haas) Right Photo: Providence Catholic's Richie Warfield (47) crosses the goal line after a 44-yard run during the fourth quarter of the IHSA Class 7A high school championship football game against Cary-Grove, Saturday, Nov. 29, 2014, at Memorial Stadium in Champaign, Ill. Providence Catholic defeated Cary-Grove 31-28. (AP Photo/Bradley Leeb)

The makeup of high school football in Will County will be getting a new look next year. The East Suburban Catholic Conference and the Chicago Catholic League have announced that they will merge for football in the 2019 season. The merger was passed unanimously by principals from both conferences. No decision has been in regards to how the 24 teams in the new super league will be divided. Joliet Catholic is currently part of the ESCC and Providence Catholic is part of the Chicago Catholic League. The two schools have not been in the same conference for football since 2002 when both were members of the Catholic Metro Red.

East Suburban Catholic

Joliet Catholic

Benet

Carmel

Marian Catholic

Marian Central

Marist

Nazareth

Notre Dame

St. Patrick

St. Viator

Chicago Catholic League

Providence

Brother Rice

De La Salle

DePaul

Fenwick

Leo

Loyola

Marmion

Montini

Mount Carmel

St. Ignatius

St. Laurence

St. Joseph

St. Rita