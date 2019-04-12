Joliet Central Alum Tim Baltz featured on AT&T March Madness Commercial

In this year’s March Madness commercials, you may have seen a familiar face. Joliet Central High School graduate, Tim Baltz (Class of 1999) played one of the two comedic sportscasters in AT&T’s March Madness commercial.

According to the website Commercial-Song.net, “Baltz’s character, clueless color commentator Phil, who thinks his job as the color commentator is to actually comment on colors, also misunderstands when he’s asked for insight into his time as a player, claiming that those stories would not be appropriate because he’s now happily married, and reveals – in another commercial – that he thinks a guy who got a rebound is actually on the rebound.”

Baltz was also recently featured on Chicago radio station 670 the Score, with hosts David Haugh and Leila Rahimi, to discuss his involvement in the NCAA Tournament and how he got started with it. Click here to listen to the interview.

This role adds to Baltz’s experiences as a prolific comedian and actor. After several years at the renowned theater Second City in Chicago, he was considered a top candidate for a Saturday Night Live cast member by Rolling Stone magazine, and was named one of “The 25 Funny People Who Should Get Their Own Show” by complex.com. He has also starred in The Onion’s web-series “Tough Season,” acted in Big Ten Network’s Friday Night Tailgate, appeared in various TV commercials (Sonic, US Cellular, GEICO), and in guest roles on TV shows like Veep, Parks & Rec, Superstore and Better Call Saul. In 2017, Baltz debuted his comedy series Shrink on the online streaming comedy network Seeso with co-creator Ted Tremper. Baltz stars as the lead character Dr. David Tracy.

Baltz is the son of the late Joe Baltz, retired Joliet Central Photography teacher, and Marie-Pierre Baltz, who also retired from working in the JCHS guidance office.