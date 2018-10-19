Joliet Central Band launches Buy the Sound Campaign

The Joliet Central High School Band is proud to announce the “Buy the Sound” Campaign for commissioning new band music. All sheet music will include the band’s name under the title, and the composition will be available for other bands to perform following the world premiere. The Joliet Central High School Band has selected 1995 Joliet Central alumnus Jermaine Stegall to compose the inaugural commission.

While attending Joliet Central High School, Stegall performed on saxophone in the Joliet Central Band under the direction of Mr. Ted Lega. Stegall now works as a composer, conductor, and producer of film and television music. Stegall is currently participating in the Universal/Dreamworks Film Music Diversity Initiative where he works closely with the film music teams of Universal Pictures, Focus Features, and Dreamworks Animation. In 2016, he was selected as a Sundance Composer Lab Fellow held at Skywalker Ranch, and has worked closely over the years with some of Hollywood’s biggest composers.

The Joliet Central Symphonic Band will perform the world premiere of the commissioned piece with Stegall conducting in a public concert at the historic Joliet Township High School Central Campus. Band students will have the opportunity to work with the composer in the rehearsal process prior to the concert, and students will gain insight and experience into the music composition process.

The campaign is now live. Individuals or groups may donate via check or cash to the Joliet Central Band Parent’s Association. Please visit bit.ly/BuyTheSound to learn more about sponsorship levels or to make an online donation via credit card or PayPal. Specific amounts are listed, but any amount is welcome. Additional funds beyond the goal will be applied towards their next commission project, slated for the Joliet Township High School Band’s 110th anniversary in 2022.

Please contact band director Don Stinson at dstinson@jths.org or 815-727-6705 with any questions regarding the “Buy the Sound” Campaign.