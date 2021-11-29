Joliet Central Choir and Orchestra Host Sounds of the Season Concert December 5

The Joliet Central Choir and District Orchestra are hosting their annual Sounds of the Season Concert at 3 p.m. on Sunday, December 5 in the Joliet Central Cafeteria.
The event is open to the public and admission is free. Donations of canned goods are encouraged and collected at the door to benefit local food pantries. Cheesecakes are available for purchase through a special fundraiser in partnership with Cheesecakes by James which includes the debut of a Maestro Cake containing individual pieces of strawberry, cherry, key lime, Oreo cookie, turtle, and white chocolate caramel.
Enter the building through the Student Center Main Entrance. Parking is available in any school lot. Masks are required at all times. Guests must certify that they do not have COVID or COVID symptoms prior to entry or at the door through CrisisGo. The link to certify through CrisisGo is HERE.