Joliet Central and West Football Games on Friday Night Canceled

The Friday night football games for Joliet West and Central have been canceled due to COVID. As a result Joliet Central’s opponent Oswego will receive a forfeit win and improve their record to 1-2. Joliet Central will fall to 0-3.
Joliet West’s game against Plainfield North this Friday and the September 17 varsity Homecoming Game against West Aurora are cancelled as a result of a directive from the Will County Health Department. Due to the high transmission rate in the varsity football program, the test to stay protocol cannot be utilized for varsity football participation at this time. Varsity football team members may utilize “the test to stay in school” protocol for regular school attendance.
These games will not be rescheduled; however, the athletic department will work to designate another upcoming home game as the Joliet West Homecoming game.