Joliet Central High School celebrates Homecoming 2021 on Saturday, October 2.

Joliet Central High School – Theme: “Where Your Fairytale Begins”
Joliet Central High School invites you to celebrate Homecoming 2021 on Saturday, October 2. Homecoming kicks off with the parade at 9:30 a.m. starting on Herkimer Street and moving north towards E. Jackson Street. Then turning left on Jackson Street and moving west towards Chicago Street; turning left on Chicago Street and moving south towards Jefferson Street; turning left on Jefferson Street and moving east towards Collins Street; continuing on to Collins Street and turning left into Joliet Central.
The Homecoming football game v Plainfield South takes place after the parade at 10:30 a.m. with the sophomore game, followed by the varsity game at 1 p.m.
Community Members & Non-Students must purchase tickets online at bit.ly/CentralPresale prior to game day on a first come, first served basis. Tickets are NOT sold on game day.
Joliet Central, JTHS, and Joliet East Alumni must complete the Central Alumni Homecoming Ticket Request Form if they wish to receive a complimentary alumni ticket on a first come, first served basis to the first 300 alumni to complete the form. A pass list will be held at the gate and alumni must show an ID at the entrance to confirm free entry. The deadline for the complimentary pass list is Thursday, September 30 at 10:00 a.m. No additional names will be accepted after that time, and tickets cannot be purchased at the gate on game day. Guests will be denied entry without a ticket or their name the pass list.
Season Ticket Holders must pick up a ticket for each home varsity game from the Central Bookstore. There is no charge for tickets, but they must be picked up. Season passes may be purchased Wednesdays 9/15, 9/29, 10/6, 10/20 from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Central Bookstore (Main Entrance). Questions: contact Renee Rink at [email protected].
Students must pick up or purchase tickets at the bookstore during bookstore hours Monday – Thursday and on Fridays until noon. Tickets are only available the week of the game and cannot be picked up for all games at once. Students without an activity sticker must pay $2. Tickets will NOT be sold or distributed on the day of the game.
Outdoor Athletic Event Protocols
Per the IDPH sports policy, spectators who are not fully vaccinated should wear a mask in attendance at outdoor youth sports events if unable to maintain recommended physical distance of at least 6 feet from non-household members or if the event is held in a community with substantial to high transmission. We are not self-certifying spectators for outdoor events. We ask that any spectators experiencing any COVID symptoms do not attend. By attending the game, each spectator is agreeing they are symptom free.