Joliet Central High School Holds 8th Annual Veterans Ceremony Nov. 9

On Friday, November 9, Joliet Central High School will honor local veterans and those currently serving in the armed forces at its 8th annual Veterans Ceremony. This hour-long program begins at 2:20 p.m. in the Joliet Central auditorium located at 201 E. Jefferson Street in Joliet. The public is invited to attend and veterans who will be present are encouraged to contact the Community and Alumni Relations Office at (815) 727-6796 to be recognized at the event. Visitors may arrive at 2:00 p.m. Parking will be available in the all lots and guests may enter the building through the Student Center or at the auditorium entrance off Eastern Avenue.



Also included among the cast of this very poignant ceremony are the JROTC Cadets; the Joliet Central Symphonic Band with a musical tribute representing each branch of the service; the Joliet Central Choirs; ROTC Commander Phil Jayko reading “Duty, Honor, Country,” and the reading of veteran service biographies.

Following the ceremony, Joliet Central High School will host a reception in the Student Center for veterans, military personnel, families, friends, community, and elected officials. Students and guests will have the opportunity to meet with the veterans over refreshments provided by Central Culinary Arts students. Music will be provided by the Joliet Township High School Orchestra.



“The Joliet Central High School Veteran’s Ceremony has become a valued tradition in our community,” said Principal Shad Hallihan. “We look forward to honoring our veterans and sharing their stories.”