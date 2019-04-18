Joliet Central High School offers Summer Sports Camps

Joliet Central High School is offering a series of summer sports camps at Central Campus and other locations, such as Crest Hill Lanes and the Inwood Athletic Club, beginning in June. Summer sports camps are a great way to stay active and involved during summer break, as well as an opportunity for students to continue to develop their athletic abilities and practice sportsmanship.

Please refer to the camp schedule for dates, times, and costs of the camps for the appropriate grade level (grade entering in the Fall of 2019). Please use one registration form for each camper. Registration forms may be submitted, with a check made payable to Joliet Township HS, by mail to Joliet Central Athletics, 201 E. Jefferson Street, Joliet, IL 60432.

Please click here to download the 2019 Joliet Central Summer Sports Camps schedule and registration form.

Joliet Central Press Release