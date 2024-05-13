Joliet Central High School Teacher Being Fondly Remembered

Obituary of Samantha Brooke Manering

With heavy hearts, we announce the passing of Samantha Brooke Manering, who departed this life on Saturday, May 4, 2024 after a long battle with ovarian cancer.

Sam is survived by her loving husband Brian Manering and their cherished children, Scott, Ben, Brady, and Brynn, who were the light of her life and the source of immeasurable joy. She is also survived by her devoted mother Melissa (Stanclik) Schaller and supportive brothers Brad and Jack Schaller. Sam’s love extended beyond her immediate family to her large extended family of aunts, uncles, and cousins. She shared a special bond with her cousin Melanie Stanclik, whom she considered more of a sister than a cousin.

In addition to her family, Sam always maintained close friendships with “the family she chose.” As “Auntie Sam,” she showered Anthony, Noah, and Addi with love and affection, and embraced her role as godmother to Jaden, Tristan, and Eli with joy and dedication. Sam’s love knew no bounds, extending even to her beloved pets, Sebastian, Bennett, Bixby, and Nala, who brought her immeasurable happiness.

Sam was preceded in death by her father, Jack Schaller, her grandparents Ann and Ed Stanclik and Betty and Jack Schaller, and her older brothers, John and Kyle Schaller. She could not wait to see them on the other side.

Sam was a firm believer in the value of education, having earned multiple degrees and certifications throughout her life. She dedicated her career to teaching, spending most of her years at her alma mater, Joliet Central High School and Joliet Junior College, as well as teaching online through Arizona State University Prep Digital.

In lieu of flowers, donations to her children’s education fund would be greatly appreciated, reflecting Sam’s enduring commitment to the importance of learning and growth. Manering children’s education fund information, mail to, Merchants and Manufacturers Bank, PO Box 200, Channahon, IL, 60410, Checks payable to: For the Benefit of the Manering Family.

All friends and family are invited to the Fred C. Dames Funeral Home, 3200 Black Rd., Joliet on Tuesday, May 14, 2024 to celebrate the life of Samantha Brooke Manering from 2:00 to 8:00 p.m.

For more information, please call 815-741-5500 or visit her Memorial Tribute at www.fredcdames.com where you can share a favorite memory or leave an online condolence.