Joliet Central High School to Host National Chess Day Celebration

The Joliet Central High School Chess Team will host a National Chess Day Celebration from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, October 13 in the Joliet Central High School Student Center, 201 East Jefferson St in Joliet. The event is free and open to the public.

Guests will have the opportunity to learn how to play chess, to play a friendly game, or to view an exciting match in a fun, family environment. Donations are welcome.

Coach Rodney Coatney said, “Bring the entire family! All are welcome to celebrate National Chess Day. The event is free, but the experience is priceless!”

If you have any questions or wish to speak to the Chess Team coaches directly, please feel free to email Coach Coatney at rcoatney@jths.org or Coach Crim at ecrim@jths.org.