Joliet Central Honors First Responders At Two Sporting Events This Week
Joliet Central High School is presenting their first responders night with two events. Joliet Central High School Athletic Director Jen Doede (DOE-dee) says first responders will get in free to either event on Tuesday night or Friday night. Tuesday, September 17th, free admission to the Girls Volleyball game and then again for the September 20th football game.
Doede has also began the Steelmen Salute to honor and recognize veterans and their service to our country.
The Steelmen Salute occurs just before the national anthem prior to the Friday night game for active duty or retired veterans.If you would like to be a part of the Steelmen Salute contact Jen Doede at jdoede@jths.org.