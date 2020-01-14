Joliet Central Symphonic Band Nears Fundraising Goal to Perform at New York’s Lincoln Center—Help Still Needed
The Joliet Central Symphonic Band is just $10,000 away from reaching their fundraising goal that will allow them to perform on Monday, March 23, 2020, at New York’s Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts, home of the New York Philharmonic Orchestra, and one of the most renowned concert halls in the world. The band was invited to perform based on an audition submitted to the artistic committee in New York.
In order to attend, the Joliet Central band program must raise money to cover transportation, hotels, meals, registration, tickets, equipment rental, and other costs associated with the four day-three night trip to New York with over 115 band members. This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for our students, and performing at Lincoln Center is on many musicians’ bucket list.
Band members have worked diligently fundraising for their trip with candy bar sales, mattress sales, and Charitymania ticket sales. Two music festivals were held in the fall to help raise money for the trip. In addition, many generous donors have provided funds.
If you would like to help make this trip possible for the band, donate online at: https://jthsalumni.nationbuilder.com/central_symphonic_band_lincoln_center
Done a la Banda Sinfónica de Joliet Central para tocar en el Lincoln Center de Nueva York
La Banda Sinfónica de Joliet Central necesita recaudar 10,000 dólares para alcanzar su meta de recaudación de fondos para su concierto del lunes 23 de marzo de 2020 en el Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts de Nueva York, sede de la Orquesta Filarmónica de Nueva York y una de las salas de conciertos más renombradas del mundo.
Para poder asistir, el programa de la banda de Joliet Central debe recaudar dinero para cubrir el transporte, los hoteles, las comidas, la inscripción, los boletos, el alquiler de equipos y otros costos asociados con el viaje de cuatro días y tres noches a Nueva York con más de 115 miembros de la banda. Esta es una presentación única en la vida para nuestros estudiantes, y presentarse en el Lincoln Center está en la lista de muchos músicos.
Déle hoy a la campaña del viaje a Nueva York de la Joliet Central Symphonic Band visitando: https://jthsalumni.nationbuilder.com/central_symphonic_band_lincoln_center