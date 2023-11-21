Joliet Central & West Pink Heals Event Raises Over $6,000

Joliet Township High School is proud to announce that the Oct. 16 Pink Heals Central v West cross-town volleyball event raised over $6,000 for the Joliet Area Pink Heals Chapter. The event included the Central v. West crosstown volleyball game, Survivor’s Ceremony, raffles, and more. JTHS thanks the Girls Swimming Program for raising $1,100 and the Joliet Central and West Girls Volleyball Teams who raised $4,914.36.



The Pink Heals event has been a tradition for the JT volleyball programs since 2008 and has a special meaning to all that have been a part of our volleyball family.



Pink Heals Joliet Area Chapter is a non-profit 501(c)3 organization that raises awareness and funds for families and non-profit entities that assist those battling cancer.