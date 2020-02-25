Joliet Central Winter Choral Concert on March 5th
SONY DSC
The Joliet Central High School Vocal Department is proud to present the Joliet Central Winter Choral Concert, which will take place on Thursday, March 5, 2020 at 7 p.m. in the Joliet Central Auditorium, 201 E Jefferson Street in Joliet. All Curricular Choirs, Steeltones, and the New Era Gospel Choir will perform. An addition to this year’s concert is that all curricular choirs will perform several combined pieces. Admission is free and open to the public. Guests may enter through Door J or the Main Entrance beginning at 6:00 p.m. The Auditorium opens at 6:45 P.M. to the audience.