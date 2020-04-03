Joliet Chamber Hopes You Support The Great American Buy Local Day For Local Businesses
Tuesday, April 7, all Americans will be encouraged to participate in a new initiative, The Great American Buy Local Day, to support local businesses, the communities they serve, and millions of people they employ. During this time of social distancing to stop the spread of COVID-19, there are many locally owned businesses suffering the effects of the Coronavirus and subsequent lockdowns in our local Joliet Region. Even though Americans are being told to socially distance themselves, we want all Americans to know that there are still ways to support local businesses by shopping online, buying gift cards, utilizing services of essential companies, referring a friend, or leaving a positive review online.
Examples of how to support a local business is:
- Get a vehicle serviced or repaired
- Shop at a locally-owned grocery store
- Order take-out or delivery from a locally-owned restaurant
- Complete your taxes with a local CPA
- Fill prescriptions
- Complete interior or exterior home renovations
- Order products from a locally-owned business and have them delivered or do a drive-by pickup
These suggestions are not limited to businesses that are still open –– leaving reviews or referring friends to companies that are temporarily closed is still helping for the future.