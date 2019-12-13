Joliet Chamber of Commerce Hosting Two Restaurant Grand Openings
Two new restaurants to the Joliet Area Chamber of Commerce will have grand openings in the next month. The first restaurant will be the Cajun Boil & Bar in the Louis Joliet Mall. That ribbon cutting will take place Sunday at noon. The other ribbon cutting will take place at the new Panda Express on the 1400 block of Illinois Route 59, just south of the intersection of Route 59 and Caton Farm on Friday, January 10th at 11:00am. For more information on these events and more, you can check out our website at WJOL.com