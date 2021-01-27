Joliet Chamber Presents Legislative Coffee with Senator Cappel and Senator Connor
The Joliet Region Chamber of Commerce & Industry will be hosting a “Legislative Coffee” with newly elected Senator Meg Loughran Cappel and newly elected Senator John Connor on Friday, January 29 at 1:00 PM. The virtual conference is the first in a series of four to be presented in 2021 and sponsored by CITGO.
Join chamber members as we welcome Senators Cappel and Connor to learn about their background, views on action from the lame duck session in Springfield, and thoughts on issues moving forward with a new general assembly and Restore Illinois phases, tiers, and vaccinations.
Interested businesses and individuals in the community can register for this event by visiting www.jolietchamber.com or by calling 815.727.5371.