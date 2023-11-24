Joliet City Center Partnership lends its support to Small Business Saturday® and drives commerce to Downtown Joliet’s small businesses

Joliet City Center Partnership is participating in this year’s Small Business Saturday, taking place on November 25, 2023. Small Business Saturday is a day dedicated to strengthening the community by supporting local small businesses.

Residents who attend Light Up the Holidays Festival and Parade, sponsored by the University of St. Francis, on Friday, November 24th are encouraged to come back Downtown the following day to support downtown businesses.

Shoppers may pick up a passport at any location listed below and get their passport stamped with any purchase. Get as many stamps as possible to be entered to win a fantastic gift basket filled with goodies from each of the participating businesses. The gift basket is valued at over $600 and includes a David Bowie print from Waywards Art Haus, gift cards, a turntable from Audiophil’s, and a lifetime membership to the Illinois Rock & Roll Museum. Turn in your passport when you are done shopping at The Strange & Unusual Gallery located at 34 W. Clinton Street to be entered to win. Participating businesses include Jitters, Audiophil’s Records, The Internode, Strange & Unusual Gallery, Waywards Art Haus, Illinois Rock & Roll Museum on Route 66, Elder Brewing Co., Prison City Vintage, and ItIsAmazing Boutique.

Now in its 14th year, Small Business Saturday serves as the ceremonial kickoff to the holiday shopping season for small businesses across the United States. In 2022, nearly 1,500 neighborhood champions rallied local businesses and created events and activities to drive shopping at small businesses around the country.

Joliet City Center Partnership recognizes the importance of supporting small business in Joliet, the jobs they help create, and the culture they instill in local communities. According to the U.S. Small Businesses Administration, small businesses nationwide account for 62% of net new private-sector jobs created and represent 99.9% of all employer firms.

Merchants and consumers can learn more about Small Business Saturday and how to get involved by visiting ShopSmall.

ABOUT SMALL BUSINESS SATURDAY

November 25 marks the fourteenth annual Small Business Saturday, a day to support the local businesses that create jobs, boost the economy and preserve neighborhoods around the country. Small Business Saturday was created in 2010 in response to small business owners’ most pressing need: more customers.

ABOUT JOLIET CITY CENTER PARTNERSHIP

Joliet City Center Partnership is an organization of business people, civic leaders, and downtown stakeholders leading the charge in affecting change in Downtown Joliet. Our work includes branding, marketing, developing, and celebrating our downtown.

Joliet City Center Partnership is a program designed to improve all aspects of the traditional downtown central business district economic climate by strengthening public participation, recruiting new businesses, and rehabilitating buildings. Joliet City Center Partnership’s staff and volunteers are building on Joliet’s inherent assets of rich architecture and sense of place.