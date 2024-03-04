Joliet City Center Partnership to Host 2nd Annual Shamrock Stroll

The Joliet City Center Partnership is proud to host the second annual Shamrock Stroll event on March 8, 2024 from 5-9 p.m. in Downtown Joliet. The event is sponsored by Old National Bank and is free to attend.

For one night, visitors will enjoy celebrating St. Patrick’s Day a little early in Downtown Joliet. The Joliet Police Department Pipes and Drums band will begin playing at 5:45 p.m. at Jitters followed by a performance at Chicago Street Pub. Restaurants will have specials including Rueben sliders, St. Patrick’s Enchiladas, shamrock mint bubble tea, green margaritas, corned beef tacos, Guiness- braised lamb chops, and more! Retail stores are excited to offer specials as well. Internode Greenery will have shamrock plants for sale, It is Amazing Boutique will have a 75% off sale for all green items and Prison City Vintage will give a 25% discount to anyone wearing green. Both Audiophil’s Records and Chicago Street Pub are hosting pop-up shops that evening as well. Other participating businesses include Azul Celeste Bar & Grill, Yura Nuna, Illinois Rock & Roll Museum (acoustic music), Jitters Coffeehouse, El Camaleon Bar & Grill, Richardson’s Sports Bar, and The Blue Taco.

Maps listing all the activities and specials will be available at Jitters on March 8; However, all information is also readily available at www.JolietDowntown.com/Shamrock as well as on the Facebook event page which can be found on @JolietCityCenterPartnership.

Executive Director Priscilla Cordero states: “This is a great opportunity for residents and visitors to get to know many of our downtown businesses while celebrating a fun holiday-Irish or not!” Shamrock Stroll is one of many downtown events produced by the Joliet City Center Partnership in order to showcase and promote downtown businesses and boost community pride among Joliet residents and visitors. For more information about upcoming events in Downtown Joliet, visit www.jolietdowntown.com/events.