Joliet City Center Partnership to Host 2nd Annual Stone & Steel Spooky 5k in Downtown Joliet

The Joliet City Center Partnership (CCP) is proud to host the 2nd annual Stone & Steel Spooky 5k on October 15, 2023 at 8 a.m. in Downtown Joliet. The event is sponsored by D’Arcy GMC Buick, Harrah’s Casino & Hotel, Midland States Bank, Ivy Rehab Physical Therapy, Great American Bagel, La Joliet, Rialto Square Theatre, and the Forest Preserve District of Will County. Registration is open now and will remain open until race day.

This chip-timed race begins at the historic Rialto Square Theatre and heads north to the Joliet Iron Works Site and Trail. Both runners and walkers are welcome. First place male and female prizes include an overnight stay at Harrah’s Casino & Hotel and a $100 gift card to The Reserve, their signature restaurant and two tickets to The Nutcracker at the Rialto Square Theatre. 2nd and 3rd place overall female and male will also receive prizes. Age group medals will be awarded for the following ages: 0-10, 11-14, 15-19, 20-29, 30-39, 40-49, 50-59, 60 +. Participants can enter the Halloween costume contest to win fun prizes.

Half of the proceeds will be donated to Joliet Central High School’s chapter of the National Honor Society which recognizes students who excel in the four pillars of NHS: leadership, scholarship, service, and character. All NHS students have a grade point average of 3.5 or higher. Selected members participate in a variety of service projects and leadership events.

“We are excited to highlight Downtown Joliet and the Iron Works site again this year,” said Priscilla Cordero, Executive Director of the City Center Partnership. “This is a fun and unique way to celebrate the Halloween season while supporting Joliet Central High School.”

The Stone & Steel Spooky 5k is one of many downtown events produced by the Joliet City Center Partnership in order to provide an opportunity to showcase and promote downtown businesses and boost community pride among Joliet residents and visitors. For more information about upcoming events in Downtown Joliet and to register for the race, visit www.jolietccp.com/stone-steel-spooky-5k/.