Joliet City Center Partnership to Host Inaugural Salsa Fest in Downtown Joliet

The Joliet City Center Partnership (CCP) is proud to host the inaugural Salsa Fest on June 9th from 5:30-10 p.m. in Downtown Joliet. Salsa Fest is a kick-off to the Joliet Taco Trail. The CCP has partnered with Heritage Corridor Destinations to establish the taco trail that includes 9 restaurants in the CCP’s Special Service Area. The app will go live on June 9th and visitors will have until the end of the year to complete it. Salsa Fest is free to attend thanks to our sponsors Midwest Orthopaedics at Rush, Xfinity, Harrah’s of Joliet and Darcy Motors.

The event will include free salsa tastings from eight local vendors as well as the ability to purchase some unique menu items from each. Vendors include Supermercado La Joliet, El Camaleon Bar & Grill, La Villa Restaurant, Sunshine Mexican Café, The Dock at Inwood, Richardson’s Restaurant, The Blue Taco, Tamales Korinna, and Azteca de Oro. Beer and other beverages will be sold by Azteca de Oro as well as margaritas from The Dock of Inwood’s margarita truck.

In addition to trying the restaurants’ salsas, visitors can also try salsa dancing. Professional instructors will provide a salsa performance and lesson at 7:00 p.m. A bi-lingual DJ will provide entertainment until 8 p.m. Latin Satin Soul Band will take the stage for the remainder of the night playing Latin Rock, R&B, Salsa, Cumbia, and more.

Salsa Fest is one of many downtown events produced by the Joliet City Center Partnership in order to provide an opportunity to showcase and promote downtown businesses and boost community pride among Joliet residents and visitors. For more information about upcoming events in Downtown Joliet visit www.jolietccp.com.