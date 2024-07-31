Joliet City Center Partnership to host Kidz Fest in Downtown Joliet

The Joliet City Center Partnership (CCP) is proud to host the 20th annual Downtown Joliet Kidz Fest on Saturday, August 3 from 10 am.-3p.m. This year, Kidz Fest is being held outside the Will County building located at 302 N. Chicago Street. Chicago Street will be closed from Jackson to Benton to accommodate this event. Activities are free and include a touch-a-truck, pony rides, giant slide, magic shows, face painting, inflatables, roller rink and more. New this year, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois will be sponsoring “Health Row” where Will County will be providing services including health screenings and vaccinations for the whole family. Food and beverages will be available for sale at the event and at downtown restaurants.

Old National Bank is the presenting sponsor and will have a booth located near the roller rink. Other sponsors include D’Arcy Buick GMC, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois, Midland States Bank, Lewis University, ComEd, Orthodontic Experts, Physicians Immediate Care/Wellnow Urgent Care, and Governor’s State University. Over 40 other vendors will be on site providing interactive activities for children including slime making, mini golf, and crafts. Free parking will be available at Joliet Junior College parking lots (235 N. Chicago) and the Renaissance Center parking lot (214 N. Ottawa) as well as street parking.

“Kidz Fest will continue to shine a light on our family-friendly businesses in the downtown at this new location.” said Priscilla Cordero, Executive Director of the City Center Partnership. “This event provides free, interactive and fun activities for children while also promoting all the area has to offer.”

Kidz Fest is one of many downtown events produced by the Joliet City Center Partnership in order to provide an opportunity to showcase and promote downtown businesses as well as boost community pride among Joliet residents and visitors. For more information about this summer’s events in Downtown Joliet, visit www.jolietdowntown.com.

Joliet City Center Partnership press release