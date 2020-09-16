Joliet City Council Amends Love’s Incentives
In this April 6, 2020, photo, semitrucks head to the truck parking lot at the Love's Travel Stop truck stop in Greenville, Va. During the coronavirus outbreak truckers continue to work so the supply chain is not disrupted. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
The Joliet City Council approved a resolution amending the economic incentive agreement between the City of Joliet and Love’s Travel Stops and Country Stores, Inc. The controversial truck stop was approved for I-80 and Briggs back in 2018. The incentives for the project were originally estimated at $2.5 million but the project has seen several delays and costs have expanded as a result. The official vote was 5 to 3 to approve.