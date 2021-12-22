      Weather Alert

Joliet City Council Approves Annexation But CenterPoint Says Not So Fast

Dec 22, 2021 @ 6:46am
CenterPoint North/ss

A letter from CenterPoint could stall this project further—Sources to WJOL state that CenterPoint will continue to evaluate its rights under current agreements and covenants that bind the City and protect CenterPoint’s rights, the businesses within the CenterPoint Joliet Terminal, and those who travel upon its roads. The NorthPoint project appears to be a violation of the Annexation Agreement, the MOU (Memorandum of Understanding) and the Easement Agreement.  To read the full letter by CenterPoint click below.

 

2021.12.21 CP Letter of Objections to City

