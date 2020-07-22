Joliet City Council Approves New Drive Thru
Joliet City Hall/md
The Joliet City Council approved a new fast food drive-thru at Monday night’s meeting. Dunkin’ was approved for a drive-thru location at 800 N Raynor Ave, near the six corners intersection. The council was first scheduled to vote on this project in June but delayed their vote until a traffic study was conducted on the intersection. City employees reported that the traffic study showed no significant issues with the addition of the drive-thru.
The council also denied a Class A Liquor license for Lambert Enterprises, INC., a gas station located 1529 N. Broadway. A Class A license essentially allows the business to operate as a bar and liquor store in one. The Mayor, who is also the liquor commissioner, has asked for the Class A license to be phased out. Class A licenses were created for the connivence of neighborhood taverns and given that such taverns are becoming less common it’s believed the licenses could cause more problems down the road. The council denied the license by a 7-1 vote.