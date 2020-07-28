Joliet City Council Could Vote On New Joliet City Manager Tonight
Joliet City Hall/md
We may have a new Joliet City Manager tonight. WJOL is reporting the city council is expected to vote on a new manager at tonight’s council meeting. Interim City Manager Steve Jones retired at the end of February but stayed on until a new permanent manager could be found. Jones is officially leaving the position August 7th. Joliet has been without a permanent city manager since the city parted ways with David Hales in October of 2018.