Joliet City Council Discusses 2022 Budget

Dec 13, 2021 @ 11:43pm
The Joliet City Council held a meeting on Monday night to discuss the city’s 2022 budget. Several changes were announced by the City Manager Jim Capparelli since the last budget meeting. Those changes include the cancelation of a proposed $1 million south wing city hall renovation and reconfiguration, 25 replacement vehicles for the Joliet Police, increase the sidewalk replacement fund by $500,000 and 15 new positions at the Joliet Police Department. The Joliet City Council is set to vote on the 2022 budget on Monday, December 27th at 5:30pm.

