Joliet City Council Expected To Approve Slammers’ Purchase Tonight

It’s official.

The Joliet Slammers have new owners.

At last night’s City of Joliet Stadium Committe meeting, legendary minor league baseball team owner, Mike Veeck was in attendance, along with his son, “Night Train,” and confirmed that they purchased majority ownership in the Joliet Slammers. Their partner in the purchase — funnyman Bill Murray — was not in attendance last night.

The full Joliet City Council is expected to vote in approval of the sale at tonight’s council meeting.