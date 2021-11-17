Joliet City Council Rejects Reducing Buffer Zones Between Dispensaries And Residential Areas

Joliet residents don’t have to worry about living right next door to a marijuana dispensary. The Joliet City Council on Tuesday, voted down reducing the footage between residential homes and dispensaries. The Joliet Plan Commission initially voted to reduce the residential setback requirement for dispensaries from 250 feet to just 50 feet. But increased it to 100 feet for the vote on Tuesday night, which is consistent with liquor licenses. The vote was 6-2 last night rejecting the reduced buffer zone between dispensaries and residential homes.
The two Joliet City Council members voting in favor of reducing the buffer zones are Joe Clement and Cesar Guerrero.