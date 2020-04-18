Joliet City Council Says Yes to NorthPoint
Photo No2northpoint.com
The Joliet City Council approved the annexation of 1200 acres in the southern part of the city for future construction of the compass business park. The council has met every day this week during a highly volatile public hearing. Voting in favor of the annexation was Mayor Bob O’DeKirk, Councilman Larry Hug, Councilman Terry Morris, Councilman Pat Mudron , Councilwoman Jen Quillman and Councilwoman Sherri Reardon. Councilman Dickinson and Turk as well as Councilwoman Gavin voted against annexation. Stay tuned to WJOL as this is a developing story.