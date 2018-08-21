Joliet City Council To Award IKEA For LEED Gold Certification

The city of Joliet is honoring IKEA’s distribution center in Joliet for receiving the LEED Gold Certification. LEED is the preeminent program for design, construction, maintenance and operations of high performance green buildings. Eric Poli is the Distribution Center Manager for Joliet’s new IKEA center and says sustainability has been a natural part of their business model for years.

One of the environmental highlights is the distribution center’s 268,920-square-foot solar array built with 9,036 solar panels, the largest in Illinois. It will reduce the equivalent of over 25-hundred tons of carbon dioxide which is equal to the emissions of 538 cars or providing electricity for 377 homes yearly.

The Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) is awarded by the United States Green Building Council and is a first for IKEA properties in the U.S. All material used in construction of the IKEA distribution center in Joliet were reviewed for LEED compliance.